Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,456,208 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,033,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $707,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group



Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

