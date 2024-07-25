Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 39,554 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,133,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.54% of OGE Energy worth $724,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 36,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

