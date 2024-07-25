Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $765,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.68.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

