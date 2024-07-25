Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $41.54. Webster Financial shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 684,399 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $627,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

