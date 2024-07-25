Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

WNEB opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNEB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

