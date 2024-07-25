Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

WGO stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

