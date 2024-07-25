Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,072 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,563 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yelp by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

