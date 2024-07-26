11,071 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

