1ST Source Bank Sells 3,768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

