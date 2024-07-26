2,084 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $244.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.78 and a 12 month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

