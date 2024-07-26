2,208 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

