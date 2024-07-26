24,778 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco grew its holdings in RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 105,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 105,487 shares of company stock worth $2,117,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

