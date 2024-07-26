2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.16

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $1.05. 2U shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 5,344,763 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

2U Trading Down 63.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 141,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

