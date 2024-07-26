30,942 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.