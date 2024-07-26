34,679 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

