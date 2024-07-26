39,747 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 687,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 246,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.