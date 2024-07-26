44,200 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ALX Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,943.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,469 shares of company stock worth $873,346. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.