4,610 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in CTS by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 593,641 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $9,855,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $8,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTS opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $290,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,185,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

