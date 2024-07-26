5,125 Shares in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.