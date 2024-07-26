5,687 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stepan by 2,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

SCL opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.68.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

