5,867 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $180,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $122.24 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $127.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

