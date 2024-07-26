638 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kadant by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kadant Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of KAI opened at $346.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $354.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.56.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
