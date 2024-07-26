66,876 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Up 1.1 %

Telefónica stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -143.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile



Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

