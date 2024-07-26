6,804 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,823 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 99,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

