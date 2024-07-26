7,266 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

