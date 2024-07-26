8,057 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

