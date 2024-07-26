A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A.G. Barr Stock Performance

Shares of BAGFF stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. A.G. Barr has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

