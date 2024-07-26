A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.72 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.