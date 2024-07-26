AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

