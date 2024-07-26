Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $17.51 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

