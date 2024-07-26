Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $17.51 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.
About Absa Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.