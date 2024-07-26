Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

