Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,893 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBNK. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Bancorp

About Capital Bancorp

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.