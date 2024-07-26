Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 35,605 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 693,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SND. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SND stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

