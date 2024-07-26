Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,011 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE MAX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

