Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,915 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $1.10 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

