Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

