Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $240.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Articles

