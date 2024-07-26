Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of DXCM opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

