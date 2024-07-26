Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Nevro stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

