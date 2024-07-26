Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 146.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 194,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,658 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $352.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.48 and its 200 day moving average is $322.74. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $356.30.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

