Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,746 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 558,077 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA opened at $14.69 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $669,750. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.