Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,369,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 29.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $6.04 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

