Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 135.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

