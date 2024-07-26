Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 140.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

