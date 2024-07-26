Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

SPRO opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

