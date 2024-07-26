Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 20,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.