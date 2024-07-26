Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $124.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $148.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92, a PEG ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.83%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

