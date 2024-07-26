Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

CLMB opened at $66.51 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

