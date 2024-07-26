Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STIM stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

