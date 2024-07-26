Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,365 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 648,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 132,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $45.76 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

